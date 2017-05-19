MASSIVE RECEPTION for Independent Governor Candidate Ochillo AYACKO in Migori, Set to VANQUISH ODM’s OKOTH OBADO

INDEPENDENT Migori Governor aspirant Ochilo Ayacko today made a grand entry in Migori County with thousands of supporters turning up to receive him following his decision to run as an independent candidate against Migori Governor Okoth Obado who got a direct ticket from ODM following the nullification of the Migori gubernatorial election by the ODM National Appeals Tribunal.
Ochilo is banking on what he terms Obado’s poor score-card, corruption and failure to create opportunities to Migori’s increasingly educated and young population despite receiving billions of shillings in the last five years.
Migori County is among counties that were exposed by the Auditor General Edward Ouko for unaccounted millions, pointing to massive plunder and looting.
This, coupled with the perception that the Migori governor used money to buy the ODM ticket by bribing ODM election officials following the bungling of ODM nominations in Migori County has seen Ochilo’s popularity rise in the county.
A former Rongo MP and minister in the NARC regime, Ochilo is making a comeback in politics a decade after losing the Rongo parliamentary seat to Dalmas Otieno, who also lost in the just concluded ODM primaries to a new entrant.
The fallout during Migori nominations has seen Obado start at weak point, with allegations that ODM Party is forcing him down Migori people.
Obado is also facing the challenge of having to convince ODM leaders in Migori County to back his re-election bid despite being at loggerheads with the same leaders for the last five years. This state of affairs has seen ODM senior politicians from the county like Suna East MP and ODM Director of Campaigns Junet Mohammed keep off campaigning for the ODM ticket for the governor.
So bad is the relationship between the two leaders that Obado is said to be sponsoring a local businessman to run against Junet in Suna East Constituency which is part of at least six constituencies strongly tilting towards Ochilo Ayacko.
Ochilo has indicated he is supporting NASA’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga hence putting to doubt where his loyalties are.
Hundreds of supporters turned up along the Homa Bay Migori route to receive Ochilo, whose reception has dwarfed the last week home coming of Obado. However, Obado, also hugely popular, particularly in Kuria regions, is expected to pull a resource backed campaign and benefit from the support of ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga.
Comments
Tally says
Trash
Anonymous says
nyakwar jamoko tosha and alot of questions are put on obado that did he win this election farely and is he still going to win? and by means or tutacheshwa?
juma victor says
nyakwar jamoko tosha and alot of questions are put on obado that did he win this election farely and is he still going to win? and by means or tutacheshwa?
juma victor says
nyakwar jamoko tosha and alot of questions are put on obado that did he win this election farely and is he still going to win? and by means or tutacheshwa?
KENYAN EL-CHAPO says
vote rao for PREZ na hizo viti zingine vote for the individual..
Ja Uriri katieno says
Obado’s bought certificate has been rendered useless when the real winner came home! ochilo is the man of the prople in Migori county. Good brains at work! Go on Hon. Dr. Ochilo Ayacko, jomigori ogeni
Ja Uriri katieno says
Obado’s bought certificate has been rendered useless by the electorates as he received cold reception during his homecoming unlike the people’s choice Hon.Dr.Ochilo Ayacko.
Migori residents today differentiated the owner if the certificate and the thief. Go on Lawyer Ayacko Migori at large is behind you for the realization of change.
Wasonga Alphayo says
With so many unanswered questions behind this man Obado and people of Migori know the amount of wealth he has brought up for himself in the four years, Migori residents make wise choices under his watch the party office in Migori was burnt, the Kenya national commission on human rights is following him and should appear in court for crimes against humanity. Lets be wise.
Jb Rank says
Ochilo tibim
Daniel mwango says
obado a thief days are numbered we waiting to receive Governor of migori county his excellency Dr. ochilo Ayacko on 8/8/17.ruoth mondo otelni kik okwal kura.
Gerald Churchil says
I call him pindra ,obatalla mmmmm DR. GM Ayako Ochilo Mbogo will be the next governor migori county
carlos ombiro says
vp mbona hvo
tedleone odhiambo says
ochilo tibim