Mason Mount, the talented footballer, is currently 21 years old. In terms of his hairstyle in 2022, the classic short back and sides remains a popular choice. This timeless style suits any face shape and can be styled with product for a modern twist or left natural for a more traditional look.

When it comes to his personal life, Mason Mount is in a committed relationship with his long-term girlfriend, Paige Milian. The couple has been together since 2018 and are often seen enjoying their time together.

In terms of physical attributes, Mason Mount stands at a height of 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m). When he takes to the field for Chelsea, he proudly wears the number 19 jersey, which he has donned since joining the club in 2017.

In the world of FIFA gaming, Mason Mount boasts an impressive rating of 82 in FIFA 23. Recognized as an attacking midfielder, he is considered one of the top young players in the game.

Fans looking to adorn their devices with wallpapers featuring Mason Mount can find them online on popular websites such as Wallpaper Cave and Wallpaper Access. These platforms offer a wide range of options showcasing Mason Mount’s action-packed moments.

One memorable moment fans may want to relive is Mason Mount’s wonder goal that secured Chelsea’s victory against Manchester City. This incredible goal can be watched on YouTube under the title “Mason Mount Wonder Goal vs Man City | Chelsea 2-1 Man City | Premier League Highlights”.

While many athletes sport tattoos as a form of self-expression, Mason Mount does not have any tattoos on his body. This marks him as unique among his peers who often use tattoos to showcase their individuality.

In terms of financial success, it is estimated that Mason Mount has amassed a net worth of around $10 million throughout his career thus far. This success is well-deserved considering his immense talent and dedication to the sport.

Rumors about a potential transfer to Manchester United have been circulating, with reports suggesting a deal worth £60 million (including add-ons) has been reached. However, it is important to note that this information may not be officially confirmed at this time.

Although Mason Mount does not currently have any children, he enjoys spending quality time with his family. He hails from Portsmouth, England and is the son of Tony and Sally Mount. Additionally, he has an older brother named Harry and a younger sister named Ella.

In terms of statistical analysis, Mason Mount’s WhoScored rating stands at an impressive 7.45. This rating reflects his prowess as an attacking midfielder and solidifies his position among the Premier League’s rising stars.

While there may be fan accounts dedicated to Mason Mount on Tumblr, he does not have an official account on the platform himself. Fans who wish to engage with his content should exercise caution when navigating through various accounts.

Fan-fiction stories featuring Mason Mount x Reader pairings can be found online. These stories allow fans to imagine interactions between themselves (as readers) and Mason Mount in different scenarios.

Looking ahead to the 2022/23 season, Mason Mount is expected to play a key role for Chelsea Football Club. His development as a player will likely continue, cementing his status as a regular starter and a crucial asset for the team.

Mason Mount celebrates his birthday on January 10th, 1999. This day marks the beginning of another year in which he can continue to showcase his skills and make a significant impact on the field.

When it comes to footwear, Mason Mount prefers Nike Mercurial Vapor 13 Elite football boots. These boots have been his go-to choice since 2019 and are often seen in the classic black and white colorway.

In partnership with Declan Rice, Mason Mount forms a formidable duo for West Ham United Football Club. Both players excel as midfielders and have played pivotal roles in the team’s success in the Premier League.

It is worth noting that Mason Mount’s ex-girlfriend is Paige Milian. The couple dated for two years before parting ways in 2020.

For fans who want to express their love for Mason Mount through GIFs, GIPHY and Tenor offer a vast collection of animated images showcasing him in action. These GIFs can be easily shared and used on various platforms.

Mason Mount has participated in numerous interviews throughout his career. In these interviews, he has discussed various aspects of his journey, including his aspirations, experiences playing for Chelsea FC, and representing England at the international level. Interested individuals can find these interviews on YouTube and other media outlets.

When it comes to transportation, Mason Mount drives a Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV. Often spotted cruising around London, this luxury vehicle adds an extra touch of style to his off-field endeavors.

As a patron of “The Big Issue Foundation,” Mason Mount actively supports this charity’s efforts to assist homeless individuals in the UK by providing them with essential resources and support networks. He has also participated in charitable initiatives such as “The Big Sleep Out” and “The Big Give”.

On special occasions and formal events, Mason Mount looks dashing in a suit. His go-to choice is often a classic black suit paired with a white shirt and black tie. However, he also embraces other suit styles to suit the occasion.

Mason Mount has dabbled in modeling, having been featured in campaigns for renowned brands like Nike and Adidas. Additionally, he has graced the pages of various fashion magazines and walked down runways during fashion shows.

