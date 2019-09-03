Mariga is a William Ruto project , very selfish – Cyprian Nyakundi

At the peak of his career, Cote d’Ivoire’s Didier Drogba donated Ksh. 375 million towards the construction of a state-of-the-art health facility in his hometown of Abidjan.

Senegal’s Sadio Mané recently went back to his village in Bambali, to inspect the ongoing construction of a school worth £250,000 which he is personally financing.

Is there anything MEANINGFUL these two have done to give back to the community that saw them become who they are today? Have they spent their millions on anything else apart from lavish lifestyles, expensive cars and foreign slayqueens?

Open your eyes Kenyans! SAY NO TO MEDIOCRITY.

Why didn’t McDonald Mariga use the money and influence he had during his playing days to SIGNIFICANTLY change the lives of Kibra residents?

Why didn’t he nurture young Kibra talents through the construction of classrooms or development of playing fields when he had the ability to do it?

Isn’t it interesting that the ex-footballer only developed an interest in joining politics just weeks after the government’s official crackdown on betting companies (Mariga’s current sole source of income) began?

Even Machakos slayqueen Joey Muthengi went back to radio after project “Karibu BetIn” miserably failed. Open your eyes Kenyans! Don’t fall for mediocrity disguised as “patriotism”.

Mariga is a William Ruto project only after his own selfish interests!