Mariga can’t fit in Ken Okoth’s shoes , will flop!

By Ndiritu Kenya

The late Ken Okoth’s shoes are too big to be filled by a damned pretender..Okoth is a big name in Kibra and as such should be replaced by someone who understands his working ethics..

As of now,apart from encouraging the Nairobi youth and in particular Kibra young to engage in Betting and playing Casinos,McDonald mariga knows nothing else.

He should not be given chance to represent Kibra People in parliament as doing so will be a tantamount to a disaster.

Imran Okoth was very close to his brother.He understand very well the tricks and tactics his brother used to deliver to the pple of Kibra…

Mariga should be asked to show one single project he has initiated in kibra despite having football billions in his pocket..

Imran Okoth will be 10 times better than this URP project…We are members of Jubilee but we are fully behind ODM candidate.