MARAGA In Trouble As Uhuru Revisits, Here’s How He’ll Be Kicked Out, Githu Muigai To Take Over

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler
President Kenyatta threatened to revisit and punish the judiciary for nullifying the August 8 election. It seems the President has made real his threats. Here is how he might be planning to kick Maraga out:
Ask Attorney Githu Muigai to tactically and technically resign. Appoints Mugenda, Gichuhi and Koskei to Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and have enough numbers. To remove revisit as earlier promised and remove Chief Justice Maraga, lodge complaints against him and through your numbers and influence at JSC, call for his removal by reccomending the same to the President who will in turn form a commission to investigate the CJ’s conduct. Ask the commission to prepare a report that will reccomend the President to relieve the CJ of his duties. Appoint Githu Muigai to take over as Chief Justice. That is Banana Peddler’s wisdom.
((That is how things will happen. Anything else, resist))
mapenzi peter says
Well,that sounds to be true,but all in all let’s wait and see.
stanlaw says
let him face it because he refused to anounce raila in the first petition of 8/8/017
Anonymous says
work’s of an election thieve has not interest for the country: like father like son – shithole is a shithole.
the citizen should not give their time and services to an election thief/vies.
I don’t watch these election thieve on our tv nor do I by product manufactured by these shitholes.
Anonymous says
Uhuru is very smart he is going to Kumtobea mabibi zenu pamoja na madaughter zenu kwa kkuwa makabila za kenya ni lazima kuwatumikia mkikuyu.Mabibi zenu pia watavua nguo za mabibi za wakikuyu mtado nini Wachenzi .
Anonymous says
Tuko ngangari mzee, unafikiri jeshi na polisi ni ya Mkikuyu…mtarudi central republic of Kenya ndio mtajua kumbe kuwa mploe ndio mtindo na si mtindwa……
Anonymous says
Makabila fanya fujo mtakiona kile kikuma za mamazenu.