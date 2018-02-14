MARAGA In Trouble As Uhuru Revisits, Here’s How He’ll Be Kicked Out, Githu Muigai To Take Over

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler

President Kenyatta threatened to revisit and punish the judiciary for nullifying the August 8 election. It seems the President has made real his threats. Here is how he might be planning to kick Maraga out:

Ask Attorney Githu Muigai to tactically and technically resign. Appoints Mugenda, Gichuhi and Koskei to Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and have enough numbers. To remove revisit as earlier promised and remove Chief Justice Maraga, lodge complaints against him and through your numbers and influence at JSC, call for his removal by reccomending the same to the President who will in turn form a commission to investigate the CJ’s conduct. Ask the commission to prepare a report that will reccomend the President to relieve the CJ of his duties. Appoint Githu Muigai to take over as Chief Justice. That is Banana Peddler’s wisdom.

((That is how things will happen. Anything else, resist))