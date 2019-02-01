Maraga summons Judges as corruption war tightens

Chief Justice David Maraga on Friday summoned all senior judges in the country for a meeting at the Milimani Law Courts.

The agenda of the high profile meeting was for the top judges to deliberate on the growing criticism against the Judiciary and handling of corruption cases.

Those who in attendance included Court of Appeal President Justice William Ouko, High Court Principal Judge Justice Lydia Achode, Environment and Land Court principal Justice Samson Odhiambo and Lady Justice Maureen Onyango who heads the Employment and Labour Relations.

During a two-day National Anti-Corruption Conference at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi last week, CJ Maraga openly criticized the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for not providing enough evidence for convictions.