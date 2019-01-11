Maraga is a corrupt cartel,denied me victory claims Hon. Wavinya Ndeti

Former Machakos gubernatorial aspirant Wavinya Ndeti has hit out at Chief Justice (CJ) David Maraga accusing him of allegedly subverting the will of Machakos people by validating Governor Alfred Mutua’s election.



Ndeti alleges that Maraga and a clique of corrupt cartels in the Judiciary sat down and subverted the will of Machakos people.

In a tweet on Thursday, Ndeti maintained that she won the Machakos gubernatorial election.

The former Kathiani MP proposed for a re-constitution or even disbandment of the Supreme Court.

She said the Court of Appeal should be given the Apex court’s status.

Ndeti, however, said she has forgiven those who subverted the will of the people.

“The people of Machakos know well that I won, Maraga and a few corrupt cartels sat down and diverted the will of the people. I forgive them,” Ndeti tweeted.

The Wiper party politician added, “Moving forward, I propose the Supreme Court be re-constituted or disbanded altogether and leave the Court of Appeal as the Apex court.”

On Decembers 21, 2018, Supreme Court Judges validated Mutua’s election.

The Apex court ruled that the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader was validly elected in the August 8, 2107 polls.

Ndeti while accepting the ruling said she will find alternative ways of fighting justice for Machakos people.

She has ruled out working with Mutua.