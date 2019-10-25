Manga Residents Demonstrate over Poor Roads ahead of Ruto’s Visit

Dp William Ruto is intending to visit Nyamira County this week .The deputy president shall be at Ekerenyo ward tomorrow to fundraise for motorists and later proceed to Tente SDA on Saturday and later leave for kisii via Kitutu Masaba.

Residents of Manga-Kitutu Masaba Constituency today had a scuffle with the police who were preventing them from rioting over the poor state of the Roads.They accused area Mp Shadrack Mose for seeking handouts from Sugoi while roads are dilapidated. “We cannot watch our people live miserably while our Mps are eating and launching fake projects with a whole deputy president”rattled a member. “Kwa ground vitu ni tofauti “Said another.

Sources intimate that 3 Mps from Nyamira received ksh500,000 each for mobilization of the planned meetings. To chant anti-BBI slogans.

It’s now clear that Dp William Ruto’s philosophy is to defraud Kenyans and later resurface with handouts so that he keeps the poor dependent on him.He gives bread and knows not how to teach the people how to fish .

Our Roads are impassable but they want to donate cars to use the bad roads,Our hospitals have no medicine but they are stealing funds meant for them ,Our youths have no jobs and all they do is to give them 500 as handouts .They promised to deliver projects before 2022 but all they do is campaign for 2022.