MANDAGO Dumps KETER, Sides With DP Ruto

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has abandoned his close friend Alfred Keter and sided with Deputy President William Ruto, in the latest political tussle that would likely make-or-break unity in the Rift Valley.

In the run up to August 8th 2017 general elections , Mr Mandago had ganged up with Nandi Hills Alfred Keter, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and Moiben MP Silas Tiren against the Deputy President whom they accused of sabotaging their re-election bids.

However,speaking exclusively to Nation on Saturday, the Uasin Gishu county boss changed his stance and seem to have ditched his close allies, who are likely to be kicked out of Jubilee Party ahead of their by-elections.

“They (Keter and Bowen Kangongo) are frustrating the Deputy President and we cannot allow they to blackmail us,” Governor Mandago remarked as quoted by Sunday Nation.

“I urge them to drop the rebellious attitude and join hands with the DP in strategizing for 2022.”He further added.