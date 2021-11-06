Manchester United on the bridge of defeat ahead of the hottest derby

All eyes will be at Old Trafford this afternoon as limping Manchester United host Pep Guardiola’s decorated side in the Manchester Derby.

For Man United fans, the injuries inflicted by bitter rivals Liverpool in the horrendous 0-5 defeat are still fresh on their minds and going by this team’s dismal performance in the Champions League, another thrashing cannot be ruled out.

However, Man United fans can console themselves with the fact that Ole Gunnar is the only manager in the world who has beaten Pep Guardiola more times than he has lost. In fact, Man United have not lost the past four league fixtures against the Citizens.

Guardiola’s team has also had an indifferent start to the season, losing two league matches and currently sit 3rd on the log, five points behind leaders Chelsea. Any further slip could see the dreams of defending their title evaporate.

This is a very interesting match for punters. All bookmakers are pointing at an easy away win in the derby. Triple5bet is offering the best odds for a Man City win at 1.80. Since this is an early game, an early bet will give you the stake to bet on the evening matches.

Manchester United have won only 4 of their past nine matches, however, their talismanic man Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in 9 of the 11 matches he has scored. United may, lose but they will still score. Both Teams to Score on Triple5bet is 1.59 odds, also the best in the Kenyan market.

These are almost sure odds, and though small, you can stake high as the risk of losing is small.

Other Premier League Matches on Saturday are:

Brentford vs Norwich – Kick Off 6 PM

Chelsea Vs Burnley – Kick off 6 PM

Crystal Palace vs Wolves – Kick Off 6 PM

Brighton Vs Newcastle – Kick Off 8:30 PM

Our tipsters are predicting easy wins for Brentford, Chelsea and Brighton. A multibet on the 3 matches gives you 3.55 odds, very lucrative.

Triple5bet has mouthwatering bonuses for both new and existing customers. New customers get 100% bonus on their first deposit.

All you have to do is to open a new account at triple5bet.com, deposit and stake any amount from Ksh 50 to Ksh 5000 and claim your 100%.

All existing customers also get a 50% bonus on their first stake of the day. These guys really know how to take care of their customers.