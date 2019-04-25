Man Storms Huduma Namba Registration Centre, Terms process Satanic and demands de-registration

The nationwide ongoing process of Huduma Namba registration has continued to create mixed reactions.

Several Kenyans and leaders have opposed it, but the government just implemented the process without explaining it clearly to Kenyans. A man on Wednesday stormed Huduma Namba registration centre in Dagoretti, Nairobi, and demanded his records be erased from the system. The man, who claimed he had registered when the exercise was launched early April, termed the exercise satanic. “When I was registered I never knew this Huduma Namba is this satanic,” he said The man said to be in his mid 20s, claimed he was out of his senses when he got listed in the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS). It took the intervention of locals to calm him down. Explaining his new move, the man said he received a strange vision showing him how those who had registered were seriously suffering. The incident comes barely a week after a pastor in Busia reportedly sold all his property and went into hiding to avoid being listed in NIIMS. Pastor Peter Lugehe of Reformed SDA and his followers claimed the countrywide biometric registration was satanic that Kenyans should stay away from. In another recent incident, controversial televangelist Paul Mackenzie was arrested for discouraging his followers from obtaining the number. According to reports, Makenzie was nabbed in Malindi where he was inciting the public not to go and register for the digital listing in a television summoned dubbed ‘End Times.’ Detectives are said to have raided his Good News International Church in Malindi and seized cameras, computers and DVDs. The exercise entered its fourth week on Monday, April 22.