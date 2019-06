Police in Nairobi are probing an incident where a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a club at Tassia in Embakasi by unknown assailants.

The incident, which happened on Wednesday night in Embakasi was reported by the man’s relative.

According to officers at Embakasi Police Station, the victim was rushed to NGO hospital in Tassia where he succumbed to injuries.

The body has been moved to City Mortuary awaiting autopsy.