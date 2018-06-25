Nakuru Man who has Made over Half a Million by Selling CAT MEAT Samosas Shocks Residents

Samosa is such a delicious snack especially if it has meat right?

Well, Nakuru resident learnt the hard way after one James Mukangi admitted o have sold them samosas made of ca mea for 8 years.

Mukangi says he has made over Sh 500,000 through his business.

“I have ready clients who I have been selling the cat meat to for close to eight years,” the 34-year-old man confessed when he was busted skinning a cat to make Samosa.

Mukangi was caught red-handed in an open field along the railway lines outside Nakuru town.

Out of fear of being lynched, he admitted that he has always been preparing his samosas with cat meat.

“There’s always a high demand of the cat meat but I have always failed to meet it due to lack of cats in my area. For the close to eight years, I have skinned over 1100 cats. It was hard when I started the business but my clientele has grown,” Mukangu said.

When he was cornered on Sunday, he had already cut off the neck of a car and was in the process of removing the skin.

Police officers from the nearby Ukulima Police post rescued him and he will be arraigned today.

According to Dr Githui Kaba, a county veterinary officer, eating cat meat is unsafe and illegal as the meat is also not inspected.