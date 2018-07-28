Man marries his Sister in bizarre matrimonial union In Kakamega – VIDEO

By HILARY KIMUYU for Nairobi News



Two siblings from a village in Kakamega county have evoked the wrath of their clansmen for their strange decision to get married and live as man and wife.

And in order to avert what elders of Mugai village in Malava have termed as generational curse, an elaborate traditional cleansing ceremony has been done on the two who are said to be in their early twenties.

The cleansing ceremony involved punishing the couple, Fred Makokha and Rebecca Makokha, with 10 strokes of the cane each, in full view of gathered villagers.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/wr7BuTqdaWQ” frameborder=”0″ allow=”autoplay; encrypted-media” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The clansmen said the event was meant to teach the two a lifetime lesson to avoid a repeat of the same and also to prevent a possible curse.

“If the two are left alone to live as man and wife, they will never be able to raise a family. All their children would keep dying,” one of the village elders said.

A bull was also slaughtered and the intestinal components smeared on the victims to wade off a potential curse, during the ceremony that was only attended by men.

The two offenders, who had their hands tied together, were not required to utter a single word throughout the entire proceeding.