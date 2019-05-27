Man kills wife in a rocky marriage situation, commits suicide in Kiambu

A family in Kiamumbi estate in Kiambu County is grieving after an elderly man killed his wife and committed suicide over a marital dispute.

Albert Mwangi is said to have clobbered his wife to death with a blunt object before taking poison and later hanged himself to death.

The elderly man is reportedly said to have been in a marital dispute with his wife for a very long time.

In a suicide note addressed to his four children, Mwangi painted a troubled and rocky marriage with his wife, Milcah Mwangi.

Milcah who was in her late 40’s was a businesswoman in Kiambu town.

In the suicide note, the man claimed that his wife had been threatening, tormenting and insulting him and even hated him.

“I didn’t know that I married a counterfeit wife. I married a Jezebel and her intention was just to steal everything from me. She has been threatening me, insulting me, she hates me…..The end of the fight is over, ” read part of the suicide noted date May 21, 2019.

Mwangi further accused Milcah of allegedly colluding with her brother to destroy his life.

“Both Milcah and her brother planned to steal everything from me, destroy my life and then kill me,” he further stated.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Kenyatta University Hospital mortuary as the family plans for burial next week in Kangema, Murang’a County.