Man kills wife after missing food in Kirinyaga county

The 47-year-old man identified as Kagai Wanjohi strangled his 38-year-old wife Virginia Wambui to death at Rukangu Village in Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

They quarreled over food after Wanjohi came home at around 1 am and asked for food but there was none for him.

It is reported that he threatened to kill her whenever he came home drunk. He beat her then strangled her with a leso.

Sagana Police arrested him after he disclosed to a neighbour he killed Wambui.

He had asked the neighbour to assist him with his vehicle to ferry her body to the mortuary.

He claimed she fell ill and died but the neighbour demanded they record police report.

It is at that point Wanjohi divulged what he did. His daughter revealed they lived under constant threats from him.