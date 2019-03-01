Man jailed for 20 years in a defilement case ,Narok County

A Narok Court has jailed a man for 20 years after it found him guilty of defiling and impregnating a 13 year old girl.

Wilson Letuya Nkoiboni, 22, committed the offence between December 2013 and August 2014 contrary to section 8(1) of the sexual offences act No. 3 of 2006.

The court was told that the man defiled the girl at Olenkomei area Narok North; the victim testified in private.

On November 2, 2015, the prosecution applied for and was granted DNA results of the child, the victim as well as the accused.

However, the results from Kipngetich Bernard at the Government Chemist Department based in Nairobi exonerated the accused as the biological father of the child.

On mitigation, the accused pleaded with the court to have leniency on the sentence saying he was a businessman and that he had allegedly slept once with the minor but regretted his actions.