Man gets plastic surgery and name change to date his ex-girlfriend

Love or obsession? How do you explain such happenings? The crazy things people do in the name of love is pretty shocking and maybe somehow interesting.

If you have no balance, the love waves could sink you in the extremes and you remain blinded to what seems so real yet it could even be a disorder.

Personally, I have heard of crazy love stories but this particular one kind of gave me chills. What are your limits in love? Or you just follow your instincts?

It is important to understand the extra miles that you can go for love and equally set boundaries for the same.

Love knows no boundaries they say and just when I thought it was a joke I came across this captivating story. How real could it be? Sounds like some fictional tale but well they have photos as evidence.

A man beyond the borders allegedly went through plastic surgery to date his ex-girlfriend after she obtains restraining order.

According to trendolizer; an online publicaton, A New Jersey man who went to great lengths to try and win back his ex-girlfriend despite a court restraining order was arrested this morning after his plot was discovered. 40-year old man from Camden was condemned to six months in jail in 2017 for criminally harassing his former lover.