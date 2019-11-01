Mama Ngina visits Mzee Moi in ICU, Nairobi hospital

Mama Ngina Kenyatta was finally cleared to visit former head of state Daniel Moi, admitted in critical condition at the Nairobi Hospital.

Visiting Moi at the hospital ward had been restricted to his close family members including Gideon Moi who has been closely keeping an eye on Mzee said to be suffering from lung failure.

Initially Doctors objected a family proposal to have the ailing former president airlifted for intensified treatment abroad due to his fragile status.

Lung failure also known as respiratory failure, is a condition in which the level of oxygen in the blood becomes dangerously low or the level of carbon dioxide in the blood becomes dangerously high.

It can be caused by an injury that impairs or compromises respiratory system therefore affecting the amount of oxygen in the blood.

For instance, an injury to the spinal cord or brain can immediately affect the breathing.