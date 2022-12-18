Malia Obama (24) and her new boyfriend Dawit Eklund (33)

Who is Dawit Eklund?

Dawit Eklund is an American music producer and DJ, born in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. Eklund is half American and half Ethiopian and studied at the International Community School of Addis Ababa, under the Ethiopian institute. Furthermore, during his teenage years, Eklund reportedly visited many countries, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Sudan, and Kenya, due to the nature of his father’s job, who is a retired US State Department employee..

Following his primary studies, he moved to the States, and in 2012, Eklund did his graduation in International Development Studies from George Washington University. After leaving college, Dawit started his music career by uploading his first piece, titled “Psycho Animus”, on his SoundCloud account. He can play many musical instruments such as guitar, ukulele, and drums, and has released many tracks on his SoundCloud profile, including “Litchi Juice”, “Mint”, “Lies Are Chic”, and others.