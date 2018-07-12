President Magufuli Threatens Research Firm Over Opinion Poll That Claimed He is Unpopular

Tanzanian President John Maghufuli has issued a seven-day ultimatum to research organisation Twaweza to explain why legal action should not be taken against it for allegedly conducting a survey without a permit.

In a letter, the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) wants Twaweza to state why it should not be punished for conducting a survey dubbed ‘Sauti za Wananchi’.

The survey revealed that President John Magufuli’s popularity rating has plunged by 41 per cent in two years.

“You are hereby required to show cause within seven days from the date of this letter, why appropriate legal actions should not be taken against your organisation by relevant authority,” the letter, dated July 9, 2018 and signed by Costech acting director-general Amos Nung, reads in part.

According to the letter, Costech database shows that Twaweza had applied for research clearance for four projects, noting that while one project had been completed, three were progressing.

