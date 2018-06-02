HILARIOUS: The Magic In Raila’s Fly Whisk He Carried to Meru During Madaraka Day

Otieno Nyabende reveals to blogger Anwar Sadat the power of the Fly whisk Raila carried to Meru

“Jakom, I told you to come slow on this handshake. You see that fly whisk Baba is carrying, it’s a massive intelligence gathering machine.

It has cameras with sharper lenses than those in American drones; within it are sensors that send, receive, and manipulate signals from neurons and signal pathways of any living person-Baba can tell what someone is thinking and he can order what someone is thinking at will.

That is the machine Baba used to know Waiguru will steal from NYS when she was still just thinking about it.

When Baba raises it to the sky, it emits a strong electromagnetic signal that reorders the earths magnetic lines creating a black hole within the vicinity of Enigma, allowing him to communicate with extraterrestrial intelligent beings who tell him what is a head.

That fly whisk is the Polygraph Uhuru intends to use to finish corruption in Jubilee. Uhuru needed help and that is why he looked for Baba.”

