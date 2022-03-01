Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation Pushes For Economic Devolution Agenda on Women

Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation has begun the push for more strategic leadership positions in the next government to power up economic devolution in their countrywide celebrations to mark its 70th anniversary.

With over 4 million membership across the countryand the capacity to influence the outcome of the presidential elections, Women must be placed in positions where they will be able to make greater contributions in governance and political revolution thereby helping the country at large.

Speaking at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega County where the organization held its first nationwide celebrations, the Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation Chairperson HSC Rahab Muiu said that the women who cast more votes need equal representation in different elective leadership positions in the country not forgetting appointments.

“We’ve heard there is going to be economic devolution. It has to start with women,” said Muiu.

Over the last 7 decades, several women have had an opportunity to lead and have made tremendous contributions in the country and beyond.

Among these women recognized by the Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes include current active members, patrons and leaders of the organisation such as Her Excellency, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Dr. Jane Kiano, Hon. Phoebe Asiyo, Grace Onyango-first Kisumu Female Mayor, Dr. Julia Ojiambo, Hon. Sen. Zipporah Kittony, Mrs. Joan Mjomba, Mama Shitaka.



“These are the pathfinders who broke the glass ceiling and, on whose shoulders, we stand on today,” said Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Margaret Kobia.



Prof. Kobia has credited the country’s improved access to health, education and life expectancy and wellbeing to these trailblazing women leaders.

“Part of this success can be attributed to the work that is done by Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation,” said Prof Kobia.

According to the Gender Development Index that measures a country’s access to education, health, life expectancy and wellbeing (WEC 2020), Kenya has improved from position 118 in 2018 to position 95 in 2020 out of 186 countries evaluated.

Kobia paid a special tribute to the women pioneers and trailblazers who have continued to lead the organisation in ‘a very challenging environment.’

On her part, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed called on the country to start building systems and developing pro-women policies that will protect women and ensure equality and gender representation.



Other celebrations will be held in Central, Eastern, Nyanza,Coast, North-Eastern, Riftvalley and Nairobi regions over the next two months.