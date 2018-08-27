Luhya leaders are Greedy and Selfish, they can never be United- Hon Fred Gumo

Former Westlands MP Fred Gumo has blamed greed, pride and selfishness among Western region leaders for lack of unity.

Speaking in Budalang’i on Saturday, Mr Gumo said leaders currently pushing for Luhya unity had divided the electorate in every election.

He challenged Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to decide who among them would vie for the presidency in 2022.

“They must sit down and settle on one person because for years, the problem has always been that all of them want to vie for the presidency,” said Gumo.

His sentiments comes following a unity pact that was signed binding western leaders to work together and front one presidential candidate in the coming 2022 General elections.

Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula, Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Cabinet Secretary for Water and Irrigation Eugene Wamalwa penned down a document, which they describe as the beginning of addressing problems facing western bloc.