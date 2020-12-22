Lovely birthday message from Mama Rachael to hubby DP Ruto, mad respect, being married to a lier is no joke y friend

Deputy President William Ruto turned 54 years old yesterday with birthday messages filling the air but none was special than that from the lady who he donated his ribs to, his beautiful wife Rachael Ruto.

It fills me with great joy to celebrate another year of life with you. Today, we celebrate your birthday and our wedding anniversary.

You are passionate, loving, kind and have been a great father to our children.

Doing life with you has been the greatest adventure of my life and I’m eternally grateful to have you in my life.

Happy birthday Bill.

“Two people are better off than one, for they can help each other succeed. If one person falls, the other can reach out and help.”

Ecclesiastes 4:9‭-‬10 NLT

DP William Ruto also Celebrated his Birthday and Wedding Anniversary with kids from various children homes in Uasin Gishu at his Sugoi home and later on joined by his mother.

DP Ruto, ” We may not have everything we want or need, but we can always find something to give if we first find it in us to feel love and empathy for our brothers and sisters. ”

“Ordinary people in Kenya have a rich giving tradition that has inspired and taught me that the best celebration and the deepest joy comes from giving, however little.”

Message from Hustler nation spokesman

By Dennis Itumbi via fb

Happy Birthday boss.

This birthday message remains true.

You are a friend. A true friend.

You are a politician who understands and who has humanity right at the centre of your being.

For 9 years you have always offered your guidance, mentorship and most importantly friendship.

There are no ups and downs when it comes to you, you call, listen, admonish, share stories and each time any of us is down you call and literally cheer us up.

Bosses come in many forms, you are a firm, friendly and great boss.

The fact that we pray together for self, family and the Nation every Wednesday – bonds us in a way that is only unique to you.

May your birthday, shower blessings along your path, clear the endless hurdles put your way and where the hurdles must remain, may God hand you enough stamina to jump each of them.

I pray that your birthday, begins the short NINETEEN Months journey to the fulfilment of the dream of a sunrise whose Golden rays are shaping beautifully and elegantly in the daily horizon of your hardwork, sincerity and sacrifice.

I am happy to call you a friend, a practical mentor, a boss, my Deputy President and God Willing the 5th President of The Republic of Kenya.

Like you always remind us, it is Possible.

It is also your wedding anniversary- I wish your family well.

My last word, Proverbs 4:25 – ” Let your eyes look directly forward, and your gaze be straight before you.”

From the entire #HustlerNation,

Happy Birthday! Salute!

Hustler Nation Spokesman.