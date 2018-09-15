Exclusive: Love And Wedding In The Senate; Hon Kangata Strikes Gold !

Senate deputy whip Hon Irungu Kangata had a special day today, married his longtime sweetheart at a ceremony marked with pomp, colour and reggae. His colleagues from parliament turned up to witness the occasion.



Hon Kangata is the most popular Mt Kenya politician mainly due to his politics of pro poor.

Kangata lives a simple life, drives simple car and is always with his Muranga people every other weekend.

Kangata is a Law graduate from the university of Nairobi. During his time he was the most popular student leader, was SONU vice chairman while in second year. He was expelled by the Moi regime in 2000 and was re-admitted by the Kibaki regime. He is also a master degree holder from the same university and currently concluding his PhD.