‘Lose Ruto and Reclaim Weston Hotel if You are Serious’ NASA Strategist David Ndii to Uhuru

NASA political strategist and celebrated Economist David Ndii has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to reclaim Weston Hotel in the fight against corruption.

Kenyans albeit impressed by government’s demolition of buildings including Southend Mall and Ukay Centre, have been putting other structures on the spot and demanding action by relevant authorities.

Ndii in the same spirit posted a photo of the hotel owned by Deputy President William Ruto on Twitter on Monday and wrote: “[Uhuru], this is public land. One more friend you need to lose. And once you are done with him, turn yourself in.”

@Ukenyatta this is public land. One more friend you need to lose. And once you are done with him, turn yourself in. https://t.co/fcWbKiZ50C pic.twitter.com/5ApCSFjxEv — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) August 13, 2018

He tagged the DP in the tweet on the hotel that is located in Lang’ata, Nairobi.

The DP admitted during an interview on Citizen TV that he is a shareholder in the hotel which sits on public land and the transfer of the plot was done against the advice of senior government officials.

According to the Survey Plan Folio Number 198 and Register Number 169, registered on January 31, 1990, the land was public land allocated to the Directorate of Civil Aviation.