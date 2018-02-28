In London, Two Great Men With Same Name Meet; BORIS JOHNSON Meets JOHNSON SAKAJA (Images)

Those who Understand Uk politics, they are conversant with this man Boris Johnson. Boris is a British politician, popular historian and journalist. He has been Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs since 2016 and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Uxbridge and South Ruislip since 2015.

He had previously been the MP for Henley from 2001 to 2008 and Mayor of London from 2008 to 2016. He is a member of the Conservative Party.

For those who understand Kenyan politics, they must be accustomed to Super Senator Johnson Sakaja. Sakaja is one of the greatest and rarest politicians in this country.

He is a well-read man of impeccable character. He is a Senator and the chairman of Young Parliamentarians Association. In fact, he is the youngest Senator in the world. He is known for his famous hashtag #Siasasafi.

The two johnsons share traits and political ideologies.

Just like Senator Sakaja, Boris is blessed with immense charisma, wit, sex appeal and celebrity gold dust; he is also recognised and loved by millions—although

The two are resourceful, cunning and strategic. They can pull off serious political coups when the greater good happens to coincide with their personal advantage albeit in many politicians, these aspirations are rarely backed up by concrete achievements, or even detailed plans.”

Well the two gentlemen met in London and discussed lengthly the current affairs especially those of Kenya and Africa.

Surprisingly, it is Right Honorable Boris Johnson who recognized Honorable Johnson Sakaja and called him by his name.

The Senator was surprised by Boris’conversancy on Kenyan Affairs. Whatever the two discussed in length will be made known someday.





