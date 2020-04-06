Lock-down over coronavirus to focus on Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Kilifi and Kajiado

By Emp Njega

The government should isolate the Nairobi metropolitan area constituting Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado counties. Some counties in the coast such as Mombasa too.

Coronavirus containment measures should be evidence driven. It doesn’t make sense to implement uniform measures across the country.

If confirmed cases continue to rise the government should plan for a lock-down of the hotspot counties, it is unfortunate that they contribute about 70% of the county’s GDP but this must be done.

The plan should be to prevent countrywide spread of the disease. This will ensure we don’t lose total economic productivity by implementing a countrywide lock-down. It will also lower the costs of implementing a lock-down. CS Matiangi will be efficient to enforce the lockdown, hopefully Police will not be engaged in extra judicial activities/killings and such

Meanwhile Gordon Opiyo says:

In the next briefing, CS Kagwe should shift focus on the sleeping Government officials…… As we face the deadly Pandemic. He should explain what actions were taken against people in Charge when those in Quarantine were holding parties….

He should ask the Council of Governors and the Public Service Commission to stop fighting over who recruits emergency Medical staff.

He should ask for immediate arrest of officials of the Nzowasco Water, the company that supplies water in Trans Nzoia and Bungoma. The company has failed to provide water for the whole of last week. Both Governors should be given notice of arrest. Imagine during such deadly times, there is no water for washing hands and people are going to rivers……yet the top officials are driving in their V8s.

Everyone should treat Corona as a danger that can wipe off millions in Kenya. And attention should shift from Wananchi to the leaders. Criminal negligence like water companies failing to provide water for a whole week should be punished, like the way the Kilifi DG was punished.

Start from the top, and the ordinary person will tremble.