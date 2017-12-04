Lobbying For Cabinet Position Hots Up in Meru, Locals Oppose Munya Endorsement

Lobbying for top government positions has reached fever pitch with governor Kiraitu Murungi seemingly getting overwhelmed over who to endorse as Uhuru inches closer to unveiling new cabinet.

To confirm that stakes are high, the immediate former governor Peter Munya who briefly joined Raila’s NASA coalition in August withdrew an election petition he had filed against governor Kiraitu Murungi in a bid to galvanize lobbying power to ensure he bags the CS slot earmarked for Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties

Well, it is an open secret that Lands CS Prof Jacob Kaimenyi will be dropped owing to his disastrous performance at Education and Lands portfolio.

Several Meru and Tharaka Nithi county professionals have dusted, refined and forwarded their CVs through various power brokers with many going through Governor Kiraitu and Senate deputy speaker Prof Kindiki and others reaching out directly to DP Ruto and Uhuru handlers.

Governor Munya is squaring out for a cabinet position with Lands CS Jacob Kaimenyi and Former commissioner with independent boundaries commission Hon Mwenda Kiambi Makathimo.

Others tagged for top positions include immediate former Buuri MP Hon Boniface Kinoti Gatobu, statehouse advisors Jasper Mbeuki (legal) Dr Kilemi Mweria (Education), Hon Kajuju, Hon Mburi Apuri among others.

Hon Munya is seen as a ‘John come lately’ given the ferocious campaign he run against Uhuru point-man Governor Kiratu Murungi in the just concluded general election/August polls a fact that many think the cabinet position should go to the youthful Mwenda Makathimo for being Jubilee’s leading campaigner in the region.

Those opposed to Munya getting a cabinet position are for the idea that the former governor should position himself for a slot in a constitutional commission, independent body or even judiciary given his experience as a practicing lawyer. He can easily replace Keriako Tobiko as DPP next year when his terms comes to end or Njee Muturi as solicitor general or get appointed as high court judge.

Others argue the CS position should be retained in the populous Imenti sub region for that is where Uhuru enjoys near fanatical following. If that will be the case the Uhuru will most likely settle for Mwenda Makathimo a reknown land economist who will naturally fit the Lands docket that was held for long by the doyen Jackson Angaine.

Hon Kinoti Gatobu is said to have a upper hand for Principal Secretary position, the youthful former MP who will turn 30 this year is a first class Bachelor Commerce graduate from the university of Nairobi and a ‘worker’ that can add value to Uhuru legacy. Being ‘clean’, scandal free with high approval ratings sets him above the rest. Hon Gatobu was prevailed to drop off the governor race by President Uhuru paving way for Kiraitu Murungi’s victory.

Lawyer Jasper Mbeuki from Tharaka is also said to eye the PS position, having worked for the president he is likely to to appointed to represent the larger Tharaka Nithi county.

Mpuri Apuri will most likely fail his bid for EALA and will defintely get a parastatal appointment as many do not consider him a ‘CS material’ the same for former Woman Rep Hon Florence Kajuju





