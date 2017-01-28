LIVE VIDEO: Raila accorded HERO’s WELCOME in Bungoma as Locals VOW Uhuru Jubilee MUST GO

Right Hon Raila Odinga at Posta Grounds in Bungoma for #NASAKura Voter Registration Sensitization.
Premier Raila with CORD Co-Principal Hon Moses Wetang’ula, ODM Deputy Party Leader H.E Wycliffe Oparanya and Kiminini MP Hon Chris Wamalwa at Posta Grounds Bungoma
Comments
Anyagi wuod Aruka. says
NASA, hao watu.
KIGS says
RAO IS THE KING OTHERS ARE TRYING TO CATCH
KIGS says
Lakini Lusaka si anaambia Ruto BGM ni ngome ya jubilee
Patrick says
Rails must lead this country come 2017
MIKE JR says
BUNGOMA FOR NASA #CHANGE
MIKE JR says
BUNGOMA FOR NASA#CHANGE
Khalwaleist says
JUBILEE IS FINISHED..!!
JASUGOI says
R.I.P jubilee or hels yawajame stile
Pascal says
Mawingu yametanda
charles says
Days of old fashioned politics is gone,Kenyan people need change of guard.rao to statehouse direct
Samuel. O .James says
Bungoma Tell Them Show Them!
Anonymous says
Hayo ni mawingu .mvua iko nyuma inakuja
Alfred bett says
raila is people President
but there is corrupt young energetic knowledgeable People in powers
