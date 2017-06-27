LIVE BROADCAST: Raila NASA Manifesto LAUNCH, Watch LIVE HERE

Kenya Today
Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports
June 27, 2017 8 Comments
SAMUEL NGWATU MUNYAMBU says
June 27, 2017 at 7:11 pm
If NASA is going to coperate as they are doing it today in general election i thnk their promises is going to be achieve,
mimi says
majority Kenyans went on with their business as usual rather than sitting and listening pure rubbish and vitendawilis from loser and nonperformer .who we are about to humiliate and retire him back to bondo
Anonymous says
June 27, 2017 at 7:30 pm
Mimi hujawacha unugu?
June 27, 2017 at 8:00 pm
Mungu wetu ni Mungu wa wanaodharauliwa
June 27, 2017 at 8:12 pm
Mimi wewe either nimjinga ama mwizi,ukiitiwa mwito waifanisi huwezi legalega,nys uliipatangapi?health fund ulibroke ngapi,labtop ulipelekea watoto gani,labda ulirogwa na mrogiakafa,hunadawa potelea pote,Nasa ikichukua enda somal ama UG asa
henry morton says
June 27, 2017 at 8:27 pm
same yesternight i could not just tire my ass listening to killers and grabbers..
Walaba says
June 28, 2017 at 5:16 am
It’s a shame this guys have nothing as an agenda. What happened to the lowering our rent. That should have been part of the agender. Waongo hawa Watanaswa na Jubilee
June 28, 2017 at 5:17 am
It’s a shame this guys have nothing as an agenda. What happened to the lowering our rent. Waongo hawa Watanaswa na Jubilee
