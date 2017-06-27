Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

LIVE BROADCAST: Raila NASA Manifesto LAUNCH, Watch LIVE HERE

8 Comments

Comments

  2. majority Kenyans went on with their business as usual rather than sitting and listening pure rubbish and vitendawilis from loser and nonperformer .who we are about to humiliate and retire him back to bondo

    Reply Report comment

  5. Mimi wewe either nimjinga ama mwizi,ukiitiwa mwito waifanisi huwezi legalega,nys uliipatangapi?health fund ulibroke ngapi,labtop ulipelekea watoto gani,labda ulirogwa na mrogiakafa,hunadawa potelea pote,Nasa ikichukua enda somal ama UG asa

    Reply Report comment

  7. It’s a shame this guys have nothing as an agenda. What happened to the lowering our rent. That should have been part of the agender. Waongo hawa Watanaswa na Jubilee

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer