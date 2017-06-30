LIVE BROADCAST: Raila in Migori, Stadium Flooded with Humanity, WATCH LIVE

Kenya Today
June 30, 2017 5 Comments
mshenzi says
June 30, 2017 at 3:30 pm
so what?
hottbbox says
June 30, 2017 at 3:35 pm
thiz means someone going home gatundu after 8th
karanja says
June 30, 2017 at 3:52 pm
land grabbers ,corrupt, fat cats,cholera n kipindu pindu have failed .kenya is not for blind leadership.
Michael Omondi O'king says
i guess uhuru trembles whenever he watches NASA crowds
omudi says
June 30, 2017 at 3:54 pm
migori tuko ndáaani na shemeji Joshua Raila
