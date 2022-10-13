LITERARY PERFORMANCE TURNS UGLY AS STUDENTS THROW CAUTION TO THE WIND, ATTACK A TEACHER IN KILGORIS

Two students are admitted at a Kilgoris hospital, following a fistfight pitting students from two schools in Transmara, Narok county.

The students were part of a group of five schools that had converged at Poroko Secondary school for a live set books performance, before the show dissolved into acrimony followed by full-blown ‘vawulence’.

Trouble began when the teacher on duty Fred Machokaa, spotted some boys from Kilgoris boys school in a compromising situation with one of his female students.

Upon urging them to disperse, the seemingly agitated boys descended on him with blows and kicks, prompting students from Poroko to come to the aid of their teacher.

As a result, students from the visiting school began throwing plastic chairs, pieces of rocks and a hail of other projectiles at their hosts, provoking chaos that left three students seriously injured and property of unknown value destroyed.

Two students who suffered head, neck and chest injuries were admitted at a private hospital in Nyangusi, in fair condition while a third was treated at Kilgoris sub-county hospital where he was treated and discharged in fair condition. The three young men were aged between 18 and 21.

During the 5pm incident, Police officers based at Kilgoris police station had a difficult time containing the riotous students who destroyed the school bus belonging to Poroko, window panes in one of the dormitories and plastic chairs.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.