HERE is the LIST of Top Kenya Airways Managers RESPONSIBLE for COLLAPSE of the company, will they be PROSECUTED?

1. Mbuvi Ngunze – Group Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
2. Yves Guibert – Ground Services Director.
3. Chris Diaz – Marketing & Corporate Communications Director
4. Kevin Kinyanjui – Information Systems Director
5. Alex Avedi – Safety, Security, and Quality Director
6. Alex Wainaina Mbugua – Group Finance Director
7. Captain Paul Mwangi – Flight Operations Director
8. Mr. Alban M. Mwenda – Group Human Resources Director.
9. Tom Obonyo Ouma Kadoyo – Technical Director
10. Frederick Sine – Fleet and Asset Development Director
11. Gerard Clarke – Commercial Director
Comments
[email protected] says
May be if am the President
koskeiArapbii hotmail.com says
A mix of white black. …
Anonymous says
are they the men from the lakeside?
dan says
Please elaborate what you mean when you ask if these men are from the lakeside?
Kipsoroi says
The list has been edited. Give us the original copy! Innocent guys could have been implicated…..
nugukqbosses says
These guys shud have quit dame day loss was annouced.
They are one that have eaten kq……the muzungu man is thieve sldo shows klm partners are not for better kq
naikunni was prefect says
Naikuni is architect of all kq problems ……he shud face law…mwizi…
Including other exdirectors..
oiled politigians says
These guys are big time thieves since have been hiding something for long tyme and this big loss
arrogant kenyans says
In kenya today you will find very arrogant,pround persons in shopjng malls,bars,driving big cars,living in big houses….kumbe ni waizi…..among then kq bosses
mavi kq auditor says
Kq auditors shud not only disqulify themselves but face the law for doctoring results in the past to hide loop holes where naikuni was eating…
man ukweli says
Yes, very true, the auditors were hiding the truth about KQ in Naikunis tym. he should face the law
Anonymous says
Amazing that gava have not sent investigators there b4 bailing out yet this kq bosses and their prefect naikuni are ones that stole from kq………senate or mps shud not pretend they can unravel extent of stealing since not aviation experts….they ony want sitting allowances..
Moses Njeru says
This is non sense…..some of the Directors in this listing are new in the company and are known to be agents of positive change. it’s a shame to write such garbage that tarnishes peoples names.
Jim Jimmy says
I Support you Moses. What evidence does the author of this contemptible article has to conclude that all this directors are responsible for that collapse of the company? This blanket condemnation and mob justice should stop because this basically amounts to libel.
Dan says
It is not right to accuse without proof just becuse of positions they hold in KQ.. Howeveri n light of the record loss it means they are unable to deliver and should thus give way.so KQ can start afresh.
Chris Diaz says
One of those was formerly from CMC, he raped the company to its knees and blatantly stole, and if you tried to raise awareness, you’d get threatened and fired!
Some of us resigned in protest but the owners never took note, now KQ is going the same way as CMC and Air Tanzania. RIP KQ
simon says
prosecute all of them and jail them