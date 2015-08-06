Kenya Today

HERE is the LIST of Top Kenya Airways Managers RESPONSIBLE for COLLAPSE of the company, will they be PROSECUTED?

1. Mbuvi Ngunze – Group Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

2. Yves Guibert – Ground Services Director.

3. Chris Diaz – Marketing & Corporate Communications Director

4. Kevin Kinyanjui – Information Systems Director

5. Alex Avedi – Safety, Security, and Quality Director

6. Alex Wainaina Mbugua – Group Finance Director

7. Captain Paul Mwangi – Flight Operations Director

8. Mr. Alban M. Mwenda – Group Human Resources Director.

9. Tom Obonyo Ouma Kadoyo – Technical Director

10. Frederick Sine – Fleet and Asset Development Director

11. Gerard Clarke – Commercial Director

  1. May be if am the President

  5. These guys shud have quit dame day loss was annouced.
    They are one that have eaten kq……the muzungu man is thieve sldo shows klm partners are not for better kq

  8. In kenya today you will find very arrogant,pround persons in shopjng malls,bars,driving big cars,living in big houses….kumbe ni waizi…..among then kq bosses

  10. Amazing that gava have not sent investigators there b4 bailing out yet this kq bosses and their prefect naikuni are ones that stole from kq………senate or mps shud not pretend they can unravel extent of stealing since not aviation experts….they ony want sitting allowances..

  11. This is non sense…..some of the Directors in this listing are new in the company and are known to be agents of positive change. it’s a shame to write such garbage that tarnishes peoples names.

  12. I Support you Moses. What evidence does the author of this contemptible article has to conclude that all this directors are responsible for that collapse of the company? This blanket condemnation and mob justice should stop because this basically amounts to libel.

  13. It is not right to accuse without proof just becuse of positions they hold in KQ.. Howeveri n light of the record loss it means they are unable to deliver and should thus give way.so KQ can start afresh.

  14. One of those was formerly from CMC, he raped the company to its knees and blatantly stole, and if you tried to raise awareness, you’d get threatened and fired!

    Some of us resigned in protest but the owners never took note, now KQ is going the same way as CMC and Air Tanzania. RIP KQ

