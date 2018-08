Deputy CJ lADY jUSTICE Philemona Mwilu will appear in court today and is being represented by 16 lawyers, star studded

1. James Orengo – Senior Counsel

2 John Khaminwa – Senior counsel

3. Eric Okong’o Omogeni- senior counsel

4 Harun Ndubi,

5. Julie Soweto,

6 Nelson Havi

7 Peter Kaluma

8 Dan Maanzo

9. Mutula Kilonzo Jnr

10 Antony Oluoch

11. Milly Odhiambo among others.