List of things DP Ruto emerges winner with no effort; corruption, propaganda, bribery, mobilizing, marathon, hypocrisy etc etc

By Gordon Opiyo

DP Ruto, live on TV participating in the 21 KM Half Marathon Race.

If it comes to direct contact with the people, no one can beat Ruto.

If it comes to raw politics and raw tactics, no one can beat Ruto.

If it comes to raw buying of loyalty, ile live live, no one can beat Ruto.

If it comes to raw propaganda and saying raw lies, no one can beat Ruto.

If it comes to raw stealing… Ile live live, bila uwoga, no one can beat Ruto.

So, if anyone thinks or imagines, that they can push Ruto away by calling him corrupt, and saying he is a thief… That person is mistaken.

I repeat for the 100th time….. If Ruto runs in the 2022 Race, and his competitor is sponsored by the Raila side supported by the Billionaires:- William Ruto will win by 9am.

Being accused of grand corruption has never stopped anyone from winning in Kenya.

Being called Mwizi ( especially by bigger thieves like Raila) has never stopped anyone from winning.

So, if Ruto is not taken to Court, and charged with solid evidence, and the corrupt Maraga Courts are not monitored to block them from taking 1 billion Bob bribes.,……he will win the next elections.

I wouldn’t like that to happen, but I’m not daft.

I usually detach emotions from politics.

If William Ruto runs against the existing set of jokers, he will win, and win big.

We saw that in 1992, when Moi won. We saw that in 1997 when Moi won. And if Ruto is not taken to Court, we will see that in 2022.



Through increased resource allocation, improved health delivery systems and working infrastructure, including modern equipment and skilled medical personnel, universal health coverage can become a reality. #BeyondZeroMarathon @UKenyatta @FirstLadyKenya pic.twitter.com/s07QBDRCeP — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 10, 2019