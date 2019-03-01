Breaking: Uhuru RESHUFFLES Principal Secretaries, check out list

Permanent Secretaries have also been re-assigned as follows:
Susan N. Mochache, CBS-Ministry of Health
Mr. Ali Noor Ismail, CBS-State Department of Cooperatives
Dr. Ibrahim M. Mohamed, CBS-State Department of Environment & Forestry
Eng. Peter Kiplagat Tum, OGW-State Department of Labour
Dr. Margaret Mwakima, CBS-State Department of East African Community Affairs (EAC)
Dr. Susan Koech-State Department of Wildlife
Finally. Echesa out. Amb. Amina moved. She was messing education like she had no clue what was happening. Congratulations Prof. Magoha.
Rashid Echesa must be arrested now for all the crimes he has committed. pic.twitter.com/5SxVLnNyLT
— SokoAnalyst (@SokoAnalyst) March 1, 2019
Executive Order no. 3 2019#CabinetReshuffle
CS Rashid Echesa fired.
CS Amina Mohammed moved to Sports Ministrt
George Magoha new CS Education pic.twitter.com/zoLjxlrTGO
— Yvonne Okwara-Matole (@YvonneOkwara) March 1, 2019
Comments
Anonymous says
who did not know amina is just a novice in education and as Cs……..
even will fail in sports……
Anonymous says
so the corrupt with scandal still in office….and they say are fighting corruption…
Anonymous says
this gavament shud resign and we call refrendrum in 2019 to cut costs and elections 2020…….
Anonymous says
with all this scandals the cartels advise powers to be to sack one guy whose docket is not as lucrative as others…..
Anonymous says
srikal ambaye naongozwa na waizi ……mwizi….
health and many others others ministries were full of corruption…nothing happened…..
all those in this gava will one day face music…..
Anonymous says
Majority of Kenyans believe Uhuru can’t fight corruption – poll
Mar. 01, 2019, 9:00 am
By NANCY AGUTU @nancyagutu
President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks to residents of Kisii town on February 20, 2019. /PSCU
President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks to residents of Kisii town on February 20, 2019. /PSCU
Majority of Kenyans think that President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot fight corruption, a new poll reveals.
In the Sauti ya Wananchi poll released on Friday, 82 per cent of Kenyans think Uhuru will not succeed in his intention to focus on fighting corruption during his final five years in office.
Data was collected from 1,607 respondents from Kenya’s Sauti za Wananchi panel in the 22 round of calls conducted between September 27 and November 2, 2018.
According to the poll, the main reason Kenyans gave was lack of confidence. Forty per cent of the interviewed said the majority of government officials are corrupt.
Another 40 per cent said that Kenya has been corrupt for a long time and will not change easily. 39 per cent said that those responsible for corruption are in government.
Others noted that many of those who have been convicted of corruption were later freed (15 per cent) and that the President himself promotes corruption (per cent).
Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta for the first time said he wanted the renewed fight against graft to be his legacy.
Uhuru said corruption is an animal he wants to slay. “We have been working quietly over the few years,” he stated.
“We have begun tackling corruption regardless of who you are…even if you are my family members…agencies are free to arrest anybody.”
More on this: [VIDEO] Corruption fight my legacy, Uhuru says in renewed push for lifestyle audit
Details: [VIDEO] Lifestyle audit should include Jomo Kenyatta, MP Sudi tells Uhuru
The poll further indicated that a small number of people (17 per cent) think Uhuru will succeed while one per cent do not know whether he will succeed or not.
The main reasons given for optimism are that the President has shown determination on this issue (five per cent) or that he has good strategies to succeed (four per cent).
Others noted that some culprits are being prosecuted (three per cent), he has the support from key stakeholders (three per cent) and he has all the powers and authority to end it (two per cent).
Since the president took office in 2013 and was later re-elected in 2017, he has been grappling with the fight against corruption.
In 2015, Uhuru declared war on endemic corruption that was spiralling out of control. Since then, the Head of State has displayed vigour compounded with threats to take action against officers implicated in graft.
In that year, Uhuru made good his threat when he sacked some of his cabinet secretaries after tabling the famous list of shame.
Read: Multi-billion scandals: Uhuru still grappling with graft war, six years on
According to the poll, the most well-known corruption scandal among citizens is the National Youth Service case.
56 per cent say they have heard of the National Youth Service case of alleged corruption.
Read: List of suspects linked to Sh9bn NYS scandal
Anonymous says
this reshuffle will do nothing to change suffering and dying of kenyans…….caused by wakora and gava calling citizens washenzi when ask for provision of services…….
Anonymous says
bure kabisa…….too late and just dying horse last kicks…..
kiuks muko na io ujinga ya tano tena na wembe ni ule ule……….
Anonymous says
worst prezo in kenya history……..hague will deal with him and cronies one day soon…
Anonymous says
ata aiport intaka kuchukilwa na cba bank via kq……to continue na wizi……
Power intrigues in JKIA takeover probe
Mar. 01, 2019, 12:15 am
By MOSES ODHIAMBO @aliwamoses
The JKIA terminal 4. /FILE
The JKIA terminal 4. /FILE
Power intrigues have gripped the probe into the proposed takeover of JKIA by Kenya Airways.
KQ seeks to enter into an arrangement that would lead to it taking over the day-to-day running of the country’s largest airport, leaving Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to man the rest.
Critics say the proposal is a plot by powerful forces in government to use the public-private partnership to profit from JKIA.
DP William Ruto yesterday accused Parliament of denying the Executive space to work on “a plan that would see Kenya Airways regain its footing in the East African airspace”.
“We request that the legislature gives us the space to restructure this relationship. We are a responsible government and will subject the proposal to the House for approval.”
Read: MPs stop JKIA takeover, say deal suspicious
Ruto said the proposal was mooted in a Cabinet meeting after concerns that KQ might go under with the governments’ investment.
He said the plan will help the country save earnings in tourism, horticulture and revenues for KAA. “No transaction has taken place between KAA and KQ concerning JKIA. It is unfair that even before we start, all manner of allegations are flying around. We must be robustly independent and constructively interdependent.”
A silent battle between two House teams that were looking into the viability of the proposal also present a new twist to the probe.
This came in the wake of Speaker Justin Muturi writing to the Public Investments Committee restricting it to stick to audits in its investigations into the JKIA proposal.
The Speaker’s orders followed protests by the Transport committee that their counterparts in PIC had overstepped their mandate.
The team, chaired by David Pkosing (Pokot South MP), wrote to the Speaker seeking direction after it emerged the two teams were looking into the same subject.
In his decision, Muturi said the issue of the takeover is a matter of government policy, hence, it is within the mandate of the transport committee.
Anonymous says
mps watapewa pesa wapitishe wizi ya one family kutoka 1963…….