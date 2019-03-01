Breaking: Uhuru RESHUFFLES Principal Secretaries, check out list

Permanent Secretaries have also been re-assigned as follows:

Susan N. Mochache, CBS-Ministry of Health

Mr. Ali Noor Ismail, CBS-State Department of Cooperatives

Dr. Ibrahim M. Mohamed, CBS-State Department of Environment & Forestry

Eng. Peter Kiplagat Tum, OGW-State Department of Labour

Dr. Margaret Mwakima, CBS-State Department of East African Community Affairs (EAC)

Dr. Susan Koech-State Department of Wildlife

Finally. Echesa out. Amb. Amina moved. She was messing education like she had no clue what was happening. Congratulations Prof. Magoha.

Rashid Echesa must be arrested now for all the crimes he has committed. pic.twitter.com/5SxVLnNyLT

— SokoAnalyst (@SokoAnalyst) March 1, 2019