List of politicians who have betrayed Raila although he rescued them from political oblivion

By Oyaro K’Oyaro

1. RAILA ODINGA went to JKIA physically to defend Miguna MIGUNA against deportation by UHURUTO,all Tangatangalets were celebrating deportation of Miguna that time, HYPOCRITES.

2. RAILA ODINGA went physically to defend Wanjigi when UHURUTO raided him in 2017,he even spent the night there, Tangatangalets celebrated that also, HYPOCRITES

3. After 2002, MUDAVADI remaind in the cold, RAILA ODINGA picked him from the cold,made him pentagon member, appointed him DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER and minister for local government, HYPOCRITES

4. KALONZO,after betraying him in 2007 by running away with their party ODM-K and sanitizing the rigging of the election,RAILA ODINGA picked Kalonzo and made him his Running mate twice,Ruto called him all names and Tangatangalets celebrated,HYPOCRITES

5. After 2007, RAILA ODINGA appointed Ruto agriculture minister,Appointed him to lead PG on constitutional amendment negotiation in Naivasha,Kibaki BOUGHT him to go against his party ODM,Raila pushed for homegrown solutions to PEV But they said “dont be Vague,lets go to Hague”.they took themselves to the Hague,HYPOCRITES.

6. Wilson Sossion after elections, RAILA ODINGA nominated him to Parliament despite having another Job at TSC and KNUT only to Jump ship at the time of need,During the fight with TSC, UhuRuto used all means to sabotage KNUT and Sossion and Tangatangalets were celebrating and cheering them on, HYPOCRITES.

7. Wetangula,the ONLY senator in Ford-K were made Minority leader in senate by ODM(RAILA ODINGA) only to begin sabotaging the Course of the Party (NASA) in and outside Parliament and Tangatangalets called him “jamaa wa kupigwa na Bibi”…HYPOCRITES.

8. David Ndii were arrested and humiliated by UHURUTO in 2017/2018,Raila Odinga sent ODM top lawyers Orengo,Otiende,Kilonzo to defend him,that time Tangatangalets were celebrating the same, HYPOCRITES.

9. After Running separately in 1992,1997 loosing to MOI,The opposition decided that they MUST come together in order to defeat Moi(KANU) Ahead of 2002 elections, SIMION NYACHAE wanted to be endorsed as the flag bearer, but statistics indicated that the only person who can send KANU packing was KIBAKI, that’s why Raila declared Kibaki Tosha, Tangatangalets CRIED, HYPOCRITES.

10. Raila Odinga has worked closely with all tribes in Kenya, even the Kikuyus who have never voted for him,He Nominated NJOKI Ndungu(current SCOK judge) to Parliament in 2002,He nominated Rachel shebesh to Parliament in 2007,He nominated Isaac Mwaura to Parliament in 2013(even if he is insulting Raila currently),His private Lawyer is called Paul Mwangi, Raila said Kibaki Tosha, HYPOCRITES still blame him

NB:RAILA ODINGA is a different Human being,He doesn’t hold grudges with anyone,He forgives,forgets and Soldier On.GOD bless RAILA ODINGA.

