List Of MPs Who Have Vowed To Opposing 8% VAT And Increase of Other Taxes By Uhuru, Its Complicated!

“Let it go on record that we were, and cannot be part of a shrewd political declaration aimed at minting poor Kenyans.
That under strict terms we’re opposed to the so called VAT on petroleum products.
Whether Jubilee or NASA. It’s oppressive, reckless, retrogressive, parochial, and backward. The move MUST be reversed unconditionally.”- Gusii Spokesman Hon Simba Arati
We are compiling a comprehensive List of MPs Opposed to increase of taxes especially the 8% VAT on fuel, so far the following have confirmed, more to follow:
Hon Simba Arati- Dagoretti North, ODM
Hon Paul Ongiri aka Babu Owino- Embakasi, ODM
Hon Mohammed Ali- Nyali, Independent
Hon Dan Maanzo- Makueni, Wiper
Hon Richard Onyonka, Kitutu Chache- Ford Kenya
Hon Joash Nyamoko- North Mugirango, Jubilee
Hon Didmas Baraza- Kimilili, Jubilee
Hon Paul Abuor- Rongo, ODM
Hon Vincent Kemosi- West Mugirango, Ford Kenya
Hon Mark Nyamita- Uriri, ODM
Hon Jerusa Momanyi- Women Rep, Nyamira
Hon Shadrack Mose- Kitutu Masaba, Jubilee
Hon Alfred Keter- Nandi Hills, Indpendent
Hon Silvanus Osoro- South Mugirango, KNC
Hon Walter Owino-ODM
Leave a Reply