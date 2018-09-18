List Of MPs Who Have Vowed To Opposing 8% VAT And Increase of Other Taxes By Uhuru, Its Complicated!

“Let it go on record that we were, and cannot be part of a shrewd political declaration aimed at minting poor Kenyans.

That under strict terms we’re opposed to the so called VAT on petroleum products.

Whether Jubilee or NASA. It’s oppressive, reckless, retrogressive, parochial, and backward. The move MUST be reversed unconditionally.”- Gusii Spokesman Hon Simba Arati

We are compiling a comprehensive List of MPs Opposed to increase of taxes especially the 8% VAT on fuel, so far the following have confirmed, more to follow:

Hon Simba Arati- Dagoretti North, ODM

Hon Paul Ongiri aka Babu Owino- Embakasi, ODM

Hon Mohammed Ali- Nyali, Independent

Hon Dan Maanzo- Makueni, Wiper

Hon Richard Onyonka, Kitutu Chache- Ford Kenya

Hon Joash Nyamoko- North Mugirango, Jubilee

Hon Didmas Baraza- Kimilili, Jubilee

Hon Paul Abuor- Rongo, ODM

Hon Vincent Kemosi- West Mugirango, Ford Kenya

Hon Mark Nyamita- Uriri, ODM

Hon Jerusa Momanyi- Women Rep, Nyamira

Hon Shadrack Mose- Kitutu Masaba, Jubilee

Hon Alfred Keter- Nandi Hills, Indpendent

Hon Silvanus Osoro- South Mugirango, KNC

Hon Walter Owino-ODM