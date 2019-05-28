List of Kenyans shortlisted for the top taxman post at KRA

Five candidates have been shortlisted for the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General post.

They are James Mburu, Julius Waita Mwatu, Richard Buru Ndung’u, Andrew Kazora Okello and Duncan Otieno Onduru.

Mburu is the KRA Intelligence and Strategic Operations Commissioner while Okello is a regional advisor at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The applications were scrutinized for conformity with the requirements published in media advertisements following which the KRA Board approved 5 candidates for attendance of final interviews,” a notice in the local daily reads.

A total of 30 Kenyans applied for the KRA Commissioner General post: two female candidates and 28 male.

KRA is urging Kenyans to share any relevant information on the five shortlisted candidates by May 31, 2019 for the Board to assess.

The KRA top post was advertised on April 24 as the current office holder John Njiraini is expected to exit in June.

Last year, the KRA Board extended his tenure by one year following a Presidential directive.

Njiraini has been at the helm since March 2012 when he replaced Michael Waweru.

He was appointed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was the then Finance Minister.