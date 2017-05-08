LIST of MPs Who LOST PARTY Nominations, Serving to August then they Will Raia

Parliament will re-opens after a short break where members participated in party primaries (nominations) and for some some regions especially Nyanza and Central those who lost have no chance of making it as independent candidates.
Highly ranked MPs and senators who lost in the primaries include:
1. Hon Jakoyo Midiwo who is the Deputy Leader of Minority, a super debater. He lost his Gem constituency nomination to one Elisha Odhiambo
2. Hon Priscilla Nyokabi the Nyeri Woman Representative who during her tenure took a mertenity leave. She was the CEO of Kituo cha Sheria before she plunged into elective politivcs.
3. Ndung’u Gethenji MP for Tetu and Chairman Foreign relations committee. Gethenji studied biology in UK, he is a feel good guy who always carried himself with pride owing to his close links with Uhuru Kenyatta and Speaker Muturi. He was so media unfriendly.
4. Hon Jamleck Kamau (Kigumo), a close ally of Uhuru who thought that being close to Statehouse will make him governor, he lost to Mwangi wa Iria
5. Hon Kabando wa Kabando (Mukurweini), a reformists turned Uthamaki psycohant
6. Hon Joseph Kiuna (Njoro),
7. Hon Jacob Macharia (Molo),
8. Raphael Otalo (Lurambi),
9. Hon Oburu Oginga (nominated),
10. Hon Maina Kamanda (Starehe).
11. Simeon Mungaro (Kilifi North) who is running a losing campaign for Governor
12. Dr James Gesami (West Mugirango)
13. Nicholas Gumbo who run for Siaya governor and lost
14. Isaac Mwaura (Nominated, ODM), he abused Raila who picked him from poverty affording him even dowry, he lost to Kingara a week after his ear had been slashed off
15. Hon Kembi Gitura Muranga senator and deputy house speaker
16. Mutahi Kagwe, senator, Nyeri county
17. Hon Mary Wambui, MP Othaya
Comments
Chief Okoye says
And all those Gov,MPs, MCAs from Ukambani supporting Jubilee. e.g
18. Eng. Vincent-MP Mwala
19. Hon. munuve
20. Hon. kisoi-MP Mbooni
21. Gov. Alfred Mutua-Gov. machakos
etc
Chief Okoye says
Ukambani is a NASA zone-2.5million votes for Nasa.