LINUS KAIKAI Quits Nation Media, Headed To Citizen To Replace FARIDAH KARONEI

Reliable sources have told Kenya-Today that Kaikai, who alongside news anchors Larry Madowo and Ken Mijungu have been on the spotlight after defying Editor-in-Chief Tom Mshindi’s directive not to livestream the NASA event at Uhuru Park, are headed for Communications Centre, the Royal Media Services (RMS) nerve centre on Maalim Juma Road, Off Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi.

The award winning journalist, who also doubles as the chairman of the Kenya Editors’ Guild, is poised to take over from Farida Karoney as RMS Chief Operating Officer, following her nomination by President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Lands Cabinet Secretary.

She is awaiting a resolution of the National Assembly Committee on Appointments before being confirmed or rejected by the House after being vetted last week.