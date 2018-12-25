LILIAN MULI Dumps Kisii Tycoon For A Kisii BANANA PEDDLER, (Former KANZE DENA Boyfriend)

Hours after TV queen Lilian Muli took it to the streets of social media to announce her break up with her baby daddy Shabana boss Jared Nevaton, reports have emerged that she is planning to elope with Mr. Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka Kisii Banana Peddler who is also former boyfriend to State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena.

According to reports, Lilian and Banana Peddler have been seeing each other secretly and have been spotted in high end joints having good times.

Lilian announced in social media that the reason behind her leaving her husband is because he cheats on her and referred to him as a “Community Husband”

Banana peddler is remembered for his famous amazing love letter he penned for Kanze Dena three years ago that went viral.

While announcing the break-up, Lilian wrote:

“Happy Holidays folks. I’m officially single and will now focus on raising my boys. As public figures we meet all sorts of people and most just want trophies whether you are well known or not be very careful who you allow into your life don’t go giving your heart to everyone. Sociopaths will keep you entangled in their web of lies and you will be one of their many victims. when you actually believe someone is true to you only to find out they are community husbands you are safer stepping aside. Nobody should ever tag me in posts about Jared Ombongi who has been associated with me I disassociate myself from such links from today. As politicians say “I would rather die” than be linked to a polygamist! Narcissism is real. Stay woke. I speak out because no one will ever embarrass me again. People ask why put your stuff out there? Well it’s because next time you see Mr community husband don’t give him the credit of saying that’s Lillian’s man. I am actually very blessed I have two wonderful men in my life Joshua munene and Liam Francis and that’s all I need”

We’ll try to establish the truth after hearing from both Lilian and her suspected new love Mr. Banana Peddler who sells his Bananas in the streets of Kisii town.

The two were recently spotted at the popular TV Programme RB Show hosted by the founder of the NAKED TRUTH life Coach Emcee Israel Robert Burale.

