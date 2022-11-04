Like a joke, being a Kisii has become the lowest form of life in Kenya

As in all jokes have reduced us to worst possible class of human of beings.

A woman will post isht like, “Aki Angie amepata like four boy friends this year, na Mimi ata Mkisii sijapata…”

Memes used to rotate around tribes but for five years, memes have been about Kisii. And man, they are so mean, whereas you laugh, you gotta feel sad for Kisiis.

Are we that bad? Like are we that horrible? Are we the worst possible people in Kenya? What is it about us that people hate like this?

I know those Embasavva conductors can parrot in a bus. I know some of our women can be tough-headed or beat the hell out of you ukicheza. I know some of our men can be a bit manual in their thinking, soft skills are not our forte. But I thought, all tribes in Kenya have their own issues. Why is it that our issues are overblown? Why are we the butt of all jokes?

Because when you think you have seen the worst, bottom-barrel, trashy joke about Kisiis, someone goes to the sewer and fishes another one. It gets dirtier, mean, stupid and it never stops.

Tell us to our face shida ni nini?

Is it because we are rich?

Is it because we are handsome?

Is it because we have the most beautiful women in Kenya?

Is it because we own the greatest and most fertile piece of real estate in the country that is very picaresque?

Is it because of Nyanshski, DJ Shnski, CJ Maraga, Dr. Matian’i, greatest wordsmith like Tony Ontita, is it because of Minnesota? Is it because of our academic excellence? Is it because we own nearly three quarters of the matatu industry? Is it because of real estate and business in Nairobi?

Because the only other people hated this much are Jewish people. There is what we call anti-Semitism. That is bad vibes towards the Jews that lead to the Holocaust.

This anti-Kisii hatred wave should be monitored. We are endangered. We are not even in government.

It always starts as a joke.

I urge Mwanyagetinge to wake up and be vigilant.

We survived three very hostile Nilotic tribes. Now we are targeted nationally. Time to be cautious.