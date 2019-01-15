Lets pray for the injured and those inside the building -I.G Boinnet

The inspector general of police Joseph boinett has confirmed that the incident is suspected to be a terror attack.

Boinett who didn’t take questions from the journalists said that his security team are up to task and the operation is currently going on/.

The attack started at around 3:00pm as confirmed by the inspector general of police.

He termed them as armed criminals and assilants who will be remove out of the building.

The area has since been cordoned off by the police from the public.

