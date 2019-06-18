Let him lecture his cabinet secretaries, Hon Dismus Barasa blasts Uhuru

Controversial Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, to hit back at President Uhuru Kenyatta over Sunday’s remarks at Kasarani.

Barasa, a close ally to DP William Ruto, has bragged of how the President cannot intimidate him in any way.

Speaking to a local Radio Station, the vocal Jubilee MP stated that Uhuru has no legal mandate to lecture lawmakers.

“Rais sio prefect wa bunge, wala sio kiranja bungeni. Mimi rais akunichagua nilichaguliwa na wananchi wa Kimilili. Hawezi kutuambia ni nini tufanye na tusifanye. Mimi nitaendelea na kazi yangu ya ubunge jinsi ninavyo jua,”(President is not the Prefect on the National Assembly, neither is he the monitor of the Parliament. The President did not elect me, i was elected by the residents of Kimilili. He cannot tell us what to do and what not to do. I will continue with my work as a member of Parliament the way i know) claimed Didmus Barasa.

According to the first time lawmaker, Uhuru should only lecture his Cabinet Secretaries.

“Rais anastahili kuwa anafokea mawaziri wake, sio wabunge. Wabunge ni wanasiasa, na kama wabunge wanaogemea upande wa Rais ni Harambee tunafanya sio siasa,( The President should only lecture the Cabinet Secretaries,not Members of Parliament. MPs are politicians,and Jubilee Legislatures are not campaigning instead they are helping in harambees),” stated Barasa.

President Kenyatta gave politicians busy politicking a tongue lashing, referring to them as thugs.

“These thugs that we elected are busy politicking. They should not think I am their boy, they will not stop me from constructing roads. They didn’t look for votes on my behalf. I went looking for my votes. These rubbish should stop bothering me,” said Kenyatta.