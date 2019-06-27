Let FBI investigate Msando and Jacob Juma’s assassinations before Ruto’s fake story

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been roped in to assist the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to unravel the alleged plot to murder Deputy President William Ruto.

Nation reported that the FBI has been involved to help establish the authenticity of a letter believed to have been penned by a CS, alleging that other colleagues in Cabinet were conspiring to harm the DP.

DCI George Kinoti told reporters that the Cyber Crime Unit was allowed to work with other international institutions.

Detectives are combing through the registry at State House and the Office of The President to establish whether there exists a hard copy of the letter.

“What we know at the moment is that the letter was first seen on social media. But we want to determine whether it was sent to the addressee as a hard-copy,” Kinoti disclosed.

He also explained why DP Ruto was yet to record a statement on the alleged murder plot.

“If he records a statement before that, well and good…the DP is a senior person and cannot be interrogated on the basis of a document whose authenticity has not been verified,” Kinoti told journalists.

Once the detectives establish the source and authenticity of the letter,CSs Peter Munya (Trade) Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Sicily Kariuki (Health) will be summoned again to record statements.

On Monday, the three CSs declined to record statements because there was no official complaint on the matter.

The contents of the document of interest claim that a meeting convened at La Mada Hotel was meant to plot harm on the DP.

Munya, who confirmed that there was a meeting at the said venue, told reporters that the gathering was held to discuss development matters in Central Kenya and wondered how a meeting attended by over 40 people would be termed as secret.