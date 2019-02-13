Let Duale try me, i will eject him from the majority leader’s office, says Hon. Kuria

Gatundu south member of parliament Moses Kuria has dared majority leader against displacing him from the two house committees.

Kuria said he will reiterate by commencing a process for removal of the Garissa township mp from the powerful seat.

The Gatundu mp said his woes with Duale started way back in 2014 and currently not surprised by the ongoing persecution.

Kuria has been facing de-whipping from the ruling party.

Kuria on 31st December 2018 made reckless remarks on the president accusing him of underdevelopment in the mount Kenya region.

He said his development quest is still on.