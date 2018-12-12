Legend: Kajiado moran Marries two wives at a rare wedding of the year





Tom Mako alias Junior, 27, comes from a family with a history of polygamy.

Such has never happened in Maa land that stretches from Masimba in Kajiado East to Trans Mara in Narok.

In a colourful ceremony at Kisaju, Mako wedded his brides Elizabeth Silamoi, 24, from Enkorika in Mashuuru and Joyce Tikoyian, 23, from Empakasi near Kitengela.

Mako met Silamoi while grazing his cows two years ago at her home. A year ago, he met Tikoyian while also grazing his animals in Empakasi.

Tikoyian went to school up to Form 4 while Silamoi made it to Form 3.

In Maasai custom, paying pride price is done before marriage. Mako accomplished that before their grand wedding.

He said he married under customary laws, but he and his brides dressed in Western style. His wives wore wedding gowns while he was dressed in a suit with a matching tie.

“I want to clear the air. My wedding was customary and had nothing to do with the Church. There are people posting misleading information on social media that my wedding was presided over by pastors,” said Mako.

He said he chose to marry two wives because both of them loved him. He did not want to offend any of them.

“This is a message I’m sending to modern cheating husbands who pretend to love one woman and yet they have others on the side,” he said.

“I’m being sincere to my wives because I will not have any other reason to marry another woman. I believe the two will satisfy me.”

Silamoi said, “I love him very much because before he brought Tikoyian, we discussed at length. I gave him my blessings. I love her as well.”

“I started courting with Mako two years ago and I’m satisfied he is my total man. He is a man of his word, and I know that he will not let me down on anything.”

Tikoyian, who spoke to the Star in the presence of her co-wife and husband said; “He is our love, we chose to do what he wanted – the two of us are his wives.”

She said her parents approved of her marriage with Mako because they trusted him. They believe he will take care of her and their children, Tikoyian said.

The groom’s father, Mako Busabus and his mother Sintiyio, said they could not believe their son’s proposal to have two wives in one wedding, but it came to pass.

“At more than 90 years, I have never seen such a thing in Maasai land because we always do things differently. Normally, a man who wants to marry a second wife must stay for at least one or two years before bringing in a second one,” Busabus said.

Mako’s agemates and guests who attended the wedding consider him a hero. He did what no moran has done in Maa land.